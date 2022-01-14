Mick Bates files candidacy for State Senate

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Republican Delegate Mick Bates has filed to run for the new 9th Senatorial District seat representing Raleigh and Wyoming Counties and part of Fayette County.

Bates was first elected to the House of Delegates in 2014. Since being elected, he has sponsored legislation that imposes term limits on members of state legislature. Bates himself has supported this stance by serving no longer than 8 years. This legislative session is the final of four two-year terms.

“I made a promise that I would not serve in the same legislative role for more than 8 years. That is why I am following up with my November announcement and officially filing to run for State Senate,” said Bates.

During his time in the House of Delegates, Bates strived to work alongside his colleagues to improve various facets of the state including roads, taxes, broadband, and education. This mission was validated by this week’s announcements by Governor Jim Justice that three large economic development projects will be locating in the state, investing more than $3 billion and bringing hundreds of jobs.

Bates is pleased with the efforts bringing in national attention to the State, but yearns for even more.

“We are building a place that people are visiting and deciding to stay. A place to raise families and seniors to enjoy retirement. A place where you can find good work and successful businesses are built. All while enjoying the benefits of mountain living and our way of life,” Bates stated. “We are building a place that isn’t almost heaven, but actually is heaven.”