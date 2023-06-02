CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– The WVDA is calling on all West Virginians to celebrate National Dairy Month by supporting local dairies throughout the state.

According to the WVDA, National Dairy Month was originally established in 1937 to help highlight the importance of the dairy industry in the US, making the month of June a time of dairy celebration. Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt calls on us West Virginians to help support the local dairies.

“We don’t often stop to think about the dairy products we eat each day… From milk to ice cream, creamer for our coffee to the cheese we put on our tacos, dairy is a big part of our diet. West Virginia dairy farmers are helping feed our families. With the addition of Mountaintop Beverage, West Virginia’s dairy industry has a unique opportunity to grow. This Dairy Month, I encourage you to get to know your local dairy farmer.” Kent Leonhardt, Commissioner of Agriculture WVDA

Our Mountain State currently has 32 dairy farms, two dairy processing plants, and one aseptic dairy processing plant. If you would like to see the full list of dairy producers in the state, visit the West Virginia Department of Agriculture.