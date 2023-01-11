The jackpot for the first Mega Millions drawing of 2023 is estimated at $785 million. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A Mega Millions ticket worth $1,000,000 was purchased at a local gas station in South Charleston on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

The ticket matched all five numbers but not the Mega Ball, and the Megaplier was not purchased. Tuesday’s numbers were 7, 13, 14, 15, 18, and the Mega Ball was 9. The holder of this ticket is encouraged to sign the back and call the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500 for instructions on how to claim.

The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to 1.35 billion after no jackpot winner on Tuesday. Tickets can be purchased for $2 apiece, or $3 with the Megaplier option, which increases non-jackpot prizes. Tickets for the next draw must be purchased by 9:59 pm on Friday.