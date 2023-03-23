Lottery balls are seen in a box at Kavanagh Liquors on January 13, 2016 in San Lorenzo, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

CRAIGSVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Officials with the West Virginia Lottery report a winning Powerball ticket was sold in West Virginia.

The Powerball ticket worth $1,000,000 was sold at U Save Foods on Rt. 20 and 55 in Craigsville, WV. The ticket matched five numbers, but not the Powerball, and the Powerplay option was not purchased.

The holder of this ticket is encouraged to sign the back and call the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500 for instructions on how to claim.

The Powerball jackpot currently sits at $112 million. Tickets can be purchased for $2 apiece, or $3 with the Powerplay option, which increases non-jackpot prizes. Tickets for the next draw must be purchased by 9:59 pm on Saturday.