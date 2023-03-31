CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced the funding for West Virginia’s water infrastructure was approved.

On Friday, March 31, 2023, Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, and member of the Senate Appropriations Committee Shelley Moore Capito announced $11,812,000 was approved for clean water infrastructure projects in West Virginia.

“Through the EPW Committee, we crafted the Drinking Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Act, which represented the largest investment in clean drinking water in our nation’s history, and was included in the final bipartisan infrastructure law.. Ensuring the State Revolving Funds had adequate funding was a priority of mine because states know best how to address local issues in their communities. I’m thrilled to provide this funding for West Virginia and know it will go a long way in maintaining and improving our water systems, which ultimately will lead to improved health and safety for residents across our state.” U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito

The funding was made available through the 2023 Clean Water State Revolving Fund.