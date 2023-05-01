GHENT, WV (WVNS) — United States Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced millions of dollars from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for two West Virginia Head Start Programs.

On Monday, May 1, 2023, Senator Manchin announced $12,914,643 for the Southwestern Community Action Council and the Community Action of South Eastern West Virginia Head Start programs. Head Start supports educational growth from birth to age 5 through services that strengthen early learning and emotional development, health and safety and family well-being.

“Every child in West Virginia deserves access to a quality education, no matter their background or where they live in our great state. Head Start provides children with the skills and foundation they need for a bright future, and I am pleased HHS is investing more than $12.9 million to support the critical efforts of the Southwestern Community Action Council and Community Action of South Eastern West Virginia. As a long-time supporter of Head Start programs and a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for funding to support educational opportunities for all West Virginia children,” U.S. Senator Joe Manchin

$7,815,807 of the announced $12.9 million will be sent to Southwestern Community Action Council located in Raleigh County. There will be $5,098,836 sent to Community Action of South Easter West Virginia located in Mercer County.