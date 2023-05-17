GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Much needed water infrastructure improvements were announced by officials with West Virginia American Water.

As part of National Infrastructure Week, West Virginia Water announced on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 the company will be investing approximately $6.8 million to replace 28,400 feet of water main across southern West Virginia. The investment includes seven projects throughout the company’s distribution system that will improve service reliability and water quality.

Customers in the company’s southern operating area will see several infrastructure upgrades including the replacement of 1,450 feet of 8-inch pipe and 600 feet of 12-inch pipe along College Avenue in Bluefield and 3,500 feet of 6-inch and 2-inch pipe on Terry Avenue in Oak Hill.

“Investing in our water and wastewater infrastructure is essential to providing safe and reliable water service that can support our communities and businesses across West Virginia. Our team recognizes the importance of infrastructure and is using National Infrastructure Week as an opportunity to bring attention to this critical topic in our state and nation.” Mike Raymo, Director of Engineering for West Virginia American Water.

Customers impacted by a main replacement project will be notified via a flyer about the project and any corresponding traffic changes or delays. The letter will include a local contact for questions. In addition, West Virginia American Water and the contractor(s) on the projects will provide updates as work occurs.