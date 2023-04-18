GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Miniature statues have been placed in several welcome center locations to honor fallen WV Department of Transportation workers.

According to the WVDOT, eight locations including exits near Princeton and White Sulphur Springs were dedicated to raise safety awareness to all motorists who travel through the Mountain State.

Made of custom glass and placed on a pedestal made from Cherry, Ash, Oak, and Walnut wood from native forests. These statues are specifically located in Welcome Centers located near certain exits in eight different areas.

Statues near us:

I-64 Westbound at mile marker 179, White Sulfur Springs

I-77 at Exit 9, 186 Greasy Ridge Rd., Princeton

So, if you are on the road and would like to see some beautiful miniature statues honoring fallen road workers, you can check out these locations and others.