MISSING: 3-month-old missing out of Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) – Police say they are looking for a 3-month-old infant reported missing by West Virginia Child Protective Services.

Huntington Police said in a statement that the agency reported Angel Nichole Overstreet missing on Monday after checking with her father regarding custody issues in Kentucky. Police said the father told them he had turned the baby over to workers with the agency two weeks earlier.

Authorities say investigators have not been able to substantiate a custody exchange and can’t confirm the girl’s whereabouts since May 8.

Angel is described as white, with blue eyes, dark hair and a strawberry-shaped mark on the back of her neck.