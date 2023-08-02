BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Accidents and danger can happen at any time and any place.

Having the proper training to treat casualties can be the difference between life and death.

Southern Educational Services Cooperation hosted multiple seminars at Tamarack Marketplace on Wednesday.

The training is intended to teach personnel how to properly treat gunshot wounds, lacerations, and other injuries.

Specialists said that if the public has the opportunity for mass casualty training, they should take it.

“These things happen. I would encourage anybody to take this training. It does not just happen at schools it can happen at shopping malls with large accidents or car accidents,” said Chad Cox, the emergency services instructor.

Multiple seminars took place at Tamarack on Wednesday, August 2.

“It is you active shooter and Alice and everything you’ve heard about school safety and blends them into one model,” said Jason Butcher, the Chief Administrator.

After training the participants were subjected to a live shooting classroom scenario. The scenario included gunshot sounds and actors playing the part of victims.