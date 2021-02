UNION, WV (WVNS) — At the Monroe County Board of Education meeting on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, the board approved all students from kindergarten through 12th grade to return to in-person instruction five days per week.

The new schedule will begin on Monday, March 1. If parents have a student in Pre-K, they will continue to be in the classroom four days per week, with Wednesday as their day off.