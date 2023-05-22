UNION, WV (WVNS)– The nationwide bus driver shortage is still negatively affecting schools everywhere, but the Monroe County Board of Education is managing to help turn that around for their community.

The bus driver shortage has been forcing schools to cancel bus routes and is ultimately stopping kids from getting to school. The shortage is an ongoing problem thought to be caused by the job’s long training hours and low pay.

“It’s becoming very, very hard to get bus drivers and in the state of West Virginia specifically,” said Johnathan McPherson, Transportation Director for the Monroe County BOE. “It’s very extensive training, and it’s just hard to get a lot of prospective employees to commit to that amount of time in preparation to be a bus operator.”

After years of struggling with this same issue, members of the Monroe County BOE may have discovered a step in the right direction.

McPherson said being able to offer bus drivers paid training has significantly helped.

“We are now able to compensate the drivers when they go through the training if they agree to stay for a certain amount of time as an employee–and that’s definitely helped,” said McPherson. “We haven’t had to cancel any routes this year.”

McPherson said West Virginia usually requires drivers to undergo around 52 hours of training, which can be a long time for potential drivers to go without compensation.

By paying them during this time, however, McPherson thinks it can become a win-win situation for everyone.