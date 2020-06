MONROE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Flash flooding from recent rainfall caused a stretch of one of Monroe County’s busiest highways to close.

Dispatchers confirmed U.S. 219 is closed between Peterstown and Lindside due to flash flooding as of 9 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020. Firefighters are on scene and DOH crews are helping direct traffic.

