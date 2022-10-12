UNION, WV (WVNS) — Twelve students from James Monroe High School will head down to Atlanta, Georgia this Saturday, October 15, 2022, for the Georgia Tech Model United Nations Conference.

The students will join over 1,000 other high school students from across the United States and overseas to discuss and debate critical world topics in a mock United Nations debate. JMHS has previously attended the event, last doing so in 2019, and previous attendees have said it is good preparation for the Harvard Model United Nations Conference, which JMHS has twice been selected to attend.

The debaters will represent the Republic of Lebanon discussing problems such equal pay for women, preventive health for refugees, bioterrorism, rural internet access, rural nutrition, circular economies, and justice for immigrant domestic workers.

Debaters were chosen by Dr. Scott Womack and Ms. Ann Lion based on an interview process including a written position paper describing issues being debated in a general way, what the UN was already doing about it, Lebanon’s experience with the problem and its own efforts to address it, and recommendations for action by the UN on the topic.

JMHS Georgia Tech Model UN Delegates at a recent practice round

After interviewing nineteen candidates, twelve were selected: Shane Arthur, Emma Ballard, Braydie Carr, Michael Fraley, Leighana Guzman, Aleigha Hill, Luke Jackson, Hannah Jewell, Grace McClure, Dylan McDade, Cole Thomas, and Bryceson Whitt.

This trip was made possible for the students by the Monroe County Board of Education, which approved funds from the school levy to assist with the trip.

If you wish to contribute please contact the Maverick Debate Coach, Dr. Scott Womack, at 304-753-5182, on Facebook Messenger, or via email at swomack@k12.wv.us.