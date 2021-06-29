Troopers: Monroe County man shot with high velocity air rifle during fight with neighbor

SINKS GROVE, WV (WVNS) — A man was treated for injuries after he was reportedly shot by his neighbor with an air rifle on Tuesday morning.

At approximately 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, Troopers with the West Virginia State Police responded to a call of shots being fired in the area of Neff Orchard Road. After arriving on scene, troopers discovered Douglas Flack, 59, of Sinks Grove, and Gary Pitzer, 46, also of Sinks Grove got into a fight earlier.

During the fight, Pitzer reportedly shot Flack in the right side of his face with a high velocity air rifle. After being shot, Flack was taken to Greenbrier Valley Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.

Charges are currently pending consultation with the Monroe County Prosecuting Attorney while the investigation remains active.