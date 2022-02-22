UNION, WV (WVNS) — Monroe County Schools announced face masks are now optional on Monroe County campuses and school buses, effective today, Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

The Monroe County BOE encouraged students, staff and visitors to wear masks in relation to their personal health risk factors. The Board of Education said this is not an effort to discourage anyone from wearing face masks.

Students and staff who test positive for COVID-19 will need to be isolated from school and extracurricular activities for at least five days. Those who return to school on the sixth day will need to be masked at all times until after day ten. If a mask cannot be worn people are asked to continue to isolate for days six through ten.

Monroe County BOE will determine the need for face masks in individual schools by monitoring the weekly positive percentage rate of Covid cases. If the percentage reaches ten percent or greater, a universal mask requirement will be issued by the Superintendent until the percentage falls below ten percent.

The full report from Monroe County Schools can be found here.