MONROE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is a person of interest in an ongoing criminal investigation.







According to both the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Summers County Sheriff’s Office, he was last seen traveling towards Summers County on Wayside Talcott Road.

If anyone recognizes this man, they are encouraged please contact the 911 center at 304 772-3911.