UNION, W.V. (WVNS) – On January 5, 2022, the Monroe County Commission entered an order reducing the number of voting precincts in the county from 18 to 11.

The reasons for these reductions include:

Over 50% of our voters are now taking advantage of Early Voting

Some precincts don’t have indoor restrooms

Some precincts need renovations

Poll workers are getting harder and harder to recruit.

Once the Commission voted on this reduction, it is the County Clerk’s Office responsibility to notify voters of these changes.

Anyone who’s voting precinct has changed as a result of this will receive a letter from the Clerk’s Office in the next few weeks. Also enclosed with a new wallet voter registration card. This reduction will be in effect for the May 10, 2022 Primary Election.

If you should receive a letter and have any questions, please feel free to contact the Monroe County Commission at 772-3096.