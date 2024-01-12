LINDSIDE, WV (WVNS) — Another rabid animal was found in Monroe County in January.

According to a Facebook post from the Monroe County Health Department, an otter found in the Lindside area of Monroe County tested positive for rabies.

The Monroe County Health Department encourages pet and livestock owners to make sure that their animals have up to date rabies vaccines for their safety, and so that it helps prevent rabies from being given to humans.

The Monroe County Health Department also advises against handling or getting close to wild or stray animals, especially if they are showing strange behavior.