UNION, WV (WVNS) – On Thursday, March 10, 2022, there will be a planned power outage to upgrade Monroe Power facilities in Monroe County.

The outage will affect all customers in the areas of Union, Gap Mills, and Zenith. Anyone in the area will experience a service interruption from approximately 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. In the event of inclement weather the planned outage will be rescheduled for Friday, March 11, 2022.

For ay questions, call: 800-686-0022. Monroe Power thanks all customers for your patience and understanding while we perform this work to improve your electric service reliability.