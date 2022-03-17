MONROE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – In Monroe County, County Route 20/Crowder Road will be closed for repairs from Monday, April 4, 2022 into the following week.

The road will be closed at milepost 6.71 beginning at 7 a.m. through Tuesday, April 12, 2022. It is being closed by the DOH for a slip repair, according to Nathan Thomas, District Nine Maintenance Engineer.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may affect the project schedule.

WVDOH expressed their apologies for any inconvenience this closure may cause people travelling in the area. Drivers are asked to all traffic control signs and devices and use caution while traveling around the work zone.