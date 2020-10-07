Student test positive at Mountain View Elementary and Middle School

UNION, WV (WVNS) — A student at Mountain View Elementary and Middle School tested positive for COVID-19. Monroe County Schools made the announcement on their Facebook page on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020.

Administrators are working with the health department to conduct contact tracing. Anyone who is believed to have contact with the student is contacted. According to the post, the case does not appear to be from school spread. Monroe County Schools said the school will not close.

Due to privacy laws, the health department will not release the name of the student.

Health department administrators are encouraging people to continue to wear a mask, wash their hands, and disinfect commonly used surfaces.

