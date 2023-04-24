UNION, WV (WVNS) — Moncove Tattoo is hosting a fundraiser for Monroe County archery teams on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

The fundraiser will be located at 323 Main Street in Union. The parlor will be doing walk in tattoos, which will start at 4:00 P.M. Flash sheets for tattoos will be provided or you can bring your own design.

All proceeds will go directly to the teams to help bring them to Nationals in Kentucky. Pricing for tattoos will vary and the length for each tattoo will be kept at about an hour.

“We’ve been asked in the past to donate things for auctions to raise money for different events here and there, but we’ve done a gift certificate for, like Mike’s [Owner of Moncove Tattoo] time, or donated that kind of thing, or like a T-shirt, something of that nature. But we wanted to do something for this cause. So, we decided to do a fundraiser for walk in tattoos where all the money will be going to the to the Monroe County Archery Teams, and we feel it’s a great way to give back to the community that has brought us to where we are,” said Kate Wilcox, Co-Owner of Moncove Tattoo.

For more information, visit Moncove Tattoo on Facebook.