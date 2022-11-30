UNION, WV (WVNS) – The Union Area Chamber of Commerce has shared this year’s Christmas Parade Marshal will be philanthropist Tim McNair.

This year McNair’s outstanding efforts assisting in the management of the Union Community Food Pantry are being recognized. He will lead the parade along Main Street route Friday night starting at 6 PM.

“Tim lives, works, dreams and schemes the food pantry. It has become his personal mission to serve the community and his savior through food distribution.” Unnamed food pantry volunteer

Tim has expended countless hours empowering the community to connect and share their talents and resources. Everyone is encouraged to honor this man and his mission by dropping off non-perishable food items or cleaning products to the Union United Methodist Church before or after Friday’s parade.

Monetary donations can be mailed to the Union Community Food Pantry, PO Box 153, Union, WV 24983.

Visit their Main Street Union location if you need a bag of “love”! Distributions are made the fourth Tuesday of December, December 20, at 9 A.M.