MONROE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Captain Maddy with the West Virginia State Police reports a Virginia man was found dead on the scene of a single-car crash.

On Saturday, September 23, 2023, at approximately 9 p.m., Senior Trooper Evans noticed a Ford Ranger over an embankment and on its top with significant damage. Senior Trooper Evans reported the driver, Dontae D’Angelo Miller, 18, of Covington, VA, was entrapped and had succumbed to his injuries.

A Monroe County Coroner reported on the scene and released custody of Miller’s body to a local funeral home. At this time, the cause of the accident is unknown and remains under active investigation.