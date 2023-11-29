CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Justice announced the winners of the Monster Trout contest and what a catch they are!

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources second annual Monster Trout Contest has ended and the photos of the monster trout were submitted. Seven lucky anglers caught a tagged monster trout, stocked during the WVDNR’s two weeks of fall stocking in October. Those stockings included 35,000 pounds of trophy-size trout weighing 1–2 pounds and 6,500 pounds of monster trout weighing 3–6 pounds.

To enter the contest for a chance to win a weekend cabin stay at a West Virginia state park or a Cabela’s prize pack, the anglers who caught a monster trout had until Nov. 17, 2023, to submit a photo of their monstrous catch. This year’s grand prize winner was Jamie Holbrook of Hyndman, PA.

“I want to congratulate our Monster Trout Contest winners for reeling in the catch of a lifetime and extend a special thank you to all of the anglers who went fishing this fall. As a lifelong angler, I am so excited to see West Virginians, especially kids, get excited about the outdoors and enjoy our state’s incredible streams and exciting fishing opportunities.” WV Gov. Jim Justice