CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito announced funding for a West Virginia state program.

On Monday, April 17, 2023, $1,229,006 was awarded for the West Virginia State Tobacco Control Program. The program was made by the West Virginia Division of Tobacco Prevention, the leading state agency for tobacco prevention, cessation, and control.

“The HHS funding announced today allows us to address tobacco use in our state and improve the health of West Virginians. This funding will help support individuals looking to quit the usage of tobacco products, and provide resources to prevent our youth from using tobacco and nicotine alternatives in the first place. As a nation, we have seen success in reducing tobacco use, and I look forward to seeing similar results in West Virginia thanks to funding like this,”

– Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, Ranking Member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies