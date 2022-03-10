CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito, today announced $1,193,188 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to the Eastern Alleghany Council For Human Services for Head Start programs in West Virginia.

According to West Virginia Head Start’s website, Head Start is a Federal program that aims to promote the school readiness of children from birth to age five from low-income families by enhancing their cognitive, social, and emotional development.

“Every child in West Virginia deserves access to a quality education, regardless of their background. Head Start programs provide our youngest West Virginians with the foundations and skills they need to succeed throughout their education, and I am pleased HHS is investing in the Eastern Alleghany Council For Human Services to support their Head Start programs. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for funding to ensure every child in West Virginia has the educational opportunities they deserve.” U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV)