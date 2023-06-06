GHENT, WV (WVNS) — The Chairman of the Hope Scholarship Board, State Treasurer Riley Moore, announced the Hope Scholarship was approved for more than 5,000 West Virginia students.

According to Treasurer Moore, his Office approved 5,099 Hope Scholarship applications for the 2023-2024 school year as of June 5, 2023. 6,321 applications were submitted by the May 15th deadline and 1,029 are still being reviewed, which should be concluded by July 1, 2023. Out of the so-far-approved 5,099 only 179 were deemed ineligible and 14 families declined the scholarship after being approved.

“There has been a tremendous interest in the Hope Scholarship this year and our Office has been working diligently to ensure every eligible West Virginia family that wants to take advantage of this program to educate their children can do so. If current trends hold, we could approach nearly 6,000 students receiving the Hope Scholarship this fall – remarkable growth for the second year of this program. That tells me West Virginia families have a strong desire for school choice and educational freedom options for their children.” State Treasurer Riley Moore, chairman of the Hope Scholarship Board

The Hope Scholarship Program is an education savings account available for kindergarten through 12th grade students. It is designed to allow parents and families to use the state portion of their child’s education funding to tailor an individualized learning experience through the approved Hope Scholarship Program Schools and Education Service Providers.