CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– United States Senator Joe Manchin (D) announced $599,999 in funding for engineering education research for West Virginia University.
According to Manchin, The funding was provided by the National Science Foundation. The funding is designed to research several learning techniques in engineering education to enhance student performance and improve retention in relevant fields.
“West Virginia University continues to make our state and country proud with vital research projects… I’m pleased the National Science Foundation is supporting our hardworking students, faculty and staff involved with this engineering education research project, which will bolster academic success and help retain students in engineering disciplines. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this initiative and, as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support research projects across the Mountain State.”Joe Manchin, West Virginia Senator (D)