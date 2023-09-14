CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — More than $8 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services was announced by U.S. Senator Joe Manchin to strengthen healthcare in the Mountain State.

These funds will help support and improve mental health services, increase access to substance use disorder treatment services, and strengthen food safety systems across the state.

Every West Virginian deserves access to quality, affordable health services. The investments announced today will help improve mental health outcomes, including for children with Serious Emotional Disturbances and their families, as well as expand access to substance use disorder treatment services and strengthen food safety throughout our great state. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to enhance the health and well-being of West Virginians across the Mountain State. Senator Manchin

Individual awards include:

HHS’s Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics program gives resources to local health clinics to increase access to substance use disorder treatment and mental health services.

$1,000,000- Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center, Princeton

$1,000,000- Seneca Health Services, Summersville

$2,000,000- Westbrook Health Services, Parkersburg

The Health and Human Services Comprehensive Community Mental Health Services for Children with Serious Emotional Disturbances (SED) program helps give funding to improve mental health outcomes for children and youth that have SED, from birth to age 21, and their families.

$3,000,000- West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources

HHS’s Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Projects of Regional and National Significance program helps with funds to increase access to recovery and substance use disorder treatment services.

$375,000- Fayette County Family Resource Network

$330,000- West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources

The Health and Human Services Food Safety Capacity and Infrastructure Building helps give resources to support drive improvements and food safety systems in public health.

$165,000- West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources

$150,000- West Virginia Department of Agriculture

In all, $8,020,000 will go into Mountain State healthcare services.