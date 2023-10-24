GHENT, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Everett Frazier announced the West Virginia DMV online driver’s license knowledge test has successfully issued a substantial numbers of tests.

More than 80,000 knowledge tests were taken online through the DMV’s portal service since February 2021.

“We are thrilled to see so many customers take advantage of the online driver’s license knowledge test. We recognize that some people simply don’t do as well with test-taking, and being able to do it securely from the comfort and convenience of home is a real benefit,” said Commissioner Frazier.

Taking the knowledge test online is easy and saves time.

To get started, all that is needed is access to a computer with a camera, mouse, and keyboard. Visit the DMV website and click on the “Online Services Portal” at the top of the page. Select the “Drivers” column and then click the link that says “Register now and immediately take your knowledge test online.”

After customers pass the test, they will still need to come into a regional office to present their documents and have their picture taken, but the online testing process significantly cuts down the time needed in an office. Test scores are valid for 30 days after passing, assuring plenty of time to visit a regional office.

West Virginia’s high schools are also embracing the DMV’s online services portal, especially in their Driver’s Education classes. Teachers can assist students in logging in, and students can take the online knowledge test at school. This is a great option for students who may not have access to a computer with the necessary equipment at home.

“It’s exciting to see that our efforts to provide more convenience and options to our customers are really being utilized. We have a strong Graduated Driver’s Licensing (GDL) program that emphasizes safety and supervised driving to not only make our roads safer, but help new drivers feel more comfortable and confident behind the wheel.” West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Everett Frazier

In addition to the online knowledge testing option, the DMV has partnered with the Parent’s Supervised Driving Program. This program provides guidebooks for new drivers and an app, RoadReady on the Apple App Store and GooglePlay, for parents and caregivers, making training and monitoring new drivers easier.