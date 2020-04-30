Morgantown runway project draws $7.7M in federal funding

MORGANTOWN, WV (AP) — A runway extension project in West Virginia will receive $7.7 million from the federal government.

The city of Morgantown said the funding is through the Federal Aviation Administration Airport Improvement Program for the Morgantown Municipal Airport project. The funding was announced by the offices of Sens. Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin.

The project’s first phase is expected to start in the fall. The city said the project is expected to take at least five years and cost approximately $50 million.

