WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia is full of rich history, and The Greenbrier Resort is no exception.

The Greenbrier Resort is a National Historic Landmark that was originally founded in 1778. The resort began as a healing oasis and a place where people could find comfort. The resort’s first bit of fame came in the 1830s when it became a place where lawyers, diplomats, judges, editors, politicians, ministers, merchants, and planters, mostly from the Southern states, could gather together.

According to The Greenbrier Resort’s website, the appeal of the resort during the summer months as a “village in the wilderness” was very strong, as the 2,000-foot elevation of the resort gave visitors a reprieve from the intense heat and humidity of lower elevations.

Five sitting presidents visited the resort before the Civil War, which shows that it was a prominent destination for the country’s prestigious and influential families to gather.

The Civil War brought some changes to The Greenbrier Resort, as the resort had to temporarily close. The grounds of the resort became a hospital and military command center, before later reopening in 1865. The completion of the Chesapeake and Ohio Railway in 1873 was a major event and turning point that created a base for the future growth of the resort.

The Chesapeake and Ohio Railway bought the property in 1910 and had hopes of an ambitious expansion project. In 1913 the Greenbrier Hotel was opened by the Railway, which then became the center of the resort. In addition to the hotel, the Mineral Bath Department and the 18-hole golf course, known as The Old White, were also added.

1914 brought further changes to the resort as the name officially became to The Greenbrier, and could be visited all year. However that was not the only thing that the resort saw that year, as there was also a visit around Easter from President Woodrow Wilson and his wife. Joseph and Rose Kennedy also came down to celebrate their October honeymoon from Boston.

The resort was popular during the roaring twenties, as it was a ‘high society’ destination. This resulted in the hotel needing to undergo reconstruction in 1930 to double the amount of guestrooms to five hundred, in order to make room for the number of visitors that were coming to The Greenbrier.

The Civil War was not the only war that had an influence on The Greenbrier Resort, World War II also impacted “America’s Resort”. The Greenbrier Hotel was leased by the U.S. State Department as a place for foreign diplomats in 1941 as high class internment centers. At the beginning of World War II, the U.S. military was aware that current U.S. hospitals would not have enough beds to care for patients. So, the U.S. Army bought the hotel and 7,000 acres for $3.3 million in 1942, and changed into a 2,000-bed hospital that was called the Ashford General Hospital. More than 24,000 soldiers received care at the hospital during the war, including future president General Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Once there were no more patients left at the hospital after the war, The Greenbrier was purchased by the Chesapeake and Ohio Railway where it was turned back into a hotel with Dorothy Draper as the interior designer before it was later reopened. Dorothy Draper helped create the aesthetic that the resort is recognized for, leaving her legacy behind in the colors and patterns of her designs.

The Cold War had a lasting affect on buildings at The Greenbrier Resort, as a secret bunker was built 720 feet underground, hidden by the addition of the West Virginia Wing, to house U.S. Congress members in case of an attack. The Greenbrier bunker was completed in 1962, however it was kept a secret until 1992. Once the U.S. Government’s lease with The Greenbrier was over in 1995, tours of the bunker, that you can still enjoy today, were then offered by the hotel.

In the 2000s, The Greenbrier Resort underwent more transformations including refreshing The Old White Golf Course. Other additions included a mountain-view infinity pool, grand Lobby Bar, and a state-of-the-art casino. During this time, the development of homes in exclusive neighborhoods that showed the gorgeous views of the Allegheny Mountains was launched by The Greenbrier Sporting Club.

Jim Justice bought The Greenbrier in 2009 from the CSX Corporation among challenges caused by the Great Recession. Justice’s plans for the resort included creating The Casino Club and facilities like the Center Court at Creekside, the Sports Performance Center, and the Wedding Chapel, as well as introducing The Greenbrier Classic PGA TOUR event. These additions helped The Greenbrier continue to grow and thrive.

Guests can enjoy a wide variety of activities at The Greenbrier Resort from golf, bunker tours, carriage rides, and many more. Not only can guests explore the activities at the resort, but they can also enjoy the in-depth history that surrounds this stunning West Virginia destination.