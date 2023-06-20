CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– United States Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) along with Governor Jim Justice (R-WV) celebrated the 160th birthday of West Virginia.

“Every year, I am more inspired by West Virginians’ devotion to family, love of country, hard work and sacrifice and undeniable determination and grit to weather any storm by coming together. West Virginia’s patriotism runs deep and true, and our motto, “Mountaineers Are Always Free,” is a testament to our bold commitment to forge our own path… All of us have a part in West Virginia’s amazing story, and on West Virginia Day, we take this opportunity to be proud of how far we’ve come and how far we will go.” Joe Manchin, West Virginia Senator (D)

“June 20th holds such special reverence in our state, and is truly a day of celebration across all 55 of our counties. West Virginia is a state formed during unimaginable turmoil, and proudly embodies our state’s motto by ensuring that mountaineers will always be free.’ Shelley Moore Capito, West Virginia Senator (R)