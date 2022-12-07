WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK)—At least four schools in West Virginia are on alert Wednesday morning after police say that a caller reported active shooters to 911.

One of the calls reported an active shooter at South Charleston High School, but Kanawha County dispatchers say that crews on the scene determined that the threat to the school was unfounded.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is classifying this as a swatting incident.

Barboursville Police say that Cabell County 911 also received a call about an active shooter at Huntington High School. They say that call came from out of state.

Police are still on the scene at Huntington High School, but Cabell County Schools say that the incident was a “complete hoax.”

Cabell County Schools announced that, due to the hoax, the Huntington High School state championship football celebration assembly has been canceled. It will be rescheduled at a later date.

13 News’ Clarksburg affiliate WBOY reported that Robert C. Byrd High School in Clarksburg also received a threat Wednesday morning that was found not credible. They also reported that all Marion County schools were placed under a precautionary “code red” lockdown due to “calls being received throughout the state.”

This is a developing story, and we will provide more information as it becomes available.