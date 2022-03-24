BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Prices at the pump are slowly dropping bringing a much-needed feeling of relief to drivers

According to AAA, the national average dropped seven cents in the last week and now average $4.24 a gallon. That’s the largest weekly drop since January. Here in the Mountain State, prices are averaging just over four dollars a gallon. This relief comes as oil prices continue to drop but also due to drivers hitting the road less.

“We’re also seeing a decrease in demand,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins with AAA Bluegrass. “That’s unusual this time of year. When we get into this warmer weather and the days are longer that’s when the demand goes upward.”

Weaver Hawkins said AAA attributes this to drivers consolidating their errands and carpooling more. When asked if she anticipates prices continuing to drop, Weaver Hawkins says it’s too soon to tell.