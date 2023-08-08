CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — From August 6, 2023, to August 12, 2023, the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, also known as WIC, is celebrating West Virginia farmers as part of National Farmers Market Week.

National Farmers Market Week is a yearly celebration that celebrates the importance that farmers markets play in the nation’s food system.

Governor Jim Justice has also made a decree that this week will be observed in West Virginia as well.

“West Virginia farmers provide residents with access to healthy, locally grown fruits, vegetables, and herbs. West Virginia WIC recognizes the importance of expanding agricultural opportunities that assist and encourage the next generation of farmers, generate farm income to help stimulate business development and job creation, and build community connections through rural and urban linkages,” said Heidi Staats, Director of DHHR’s Office of Nutrition Services.

According to the DHHR, More than 14,000 West Virginia families have received these benefits throughout the Mountain State as well. There are 115 farmers participating in 43 counties.

For more information about the West Virginia WIC Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program, please visit dhhr.wv.gov/WIC/Pages/Farmers-Market.aspx.

Farmers that are interested and want to be an approved West Virginia WIC vendor may visit dhhr.wv.gov/WIC/retailersfarmers or contact the West Virginia WIC Vendor Unit at 304-558-1115 or dhhrwicvu@wv.gov.