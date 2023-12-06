GHENT, WV (WVNS) — In a world powered by coal, the incredible men and women who delve into its depths daily make sure that lights continue to shine.

National Miners Day is a day to honor the brave souls who keep the lights on and West Virginians know the importance of this day all too well. On December 6, 2009, the first National Miners Day was established with the date chosen to commemorate one of the worst mining disasters in American history.

On December 6, 1907, in Monongah, Marion County, 362 miners were killed in mine explosions in Fairmont Coal Company’s No. 6 and No. 8 mines. This event was one of the contributing incidents leading to the creation of the United States Bureau of Mines.

At 10:28 A.M. on that day, an explosion happened in one section of the mine, followed by a larger explosion in another section killing almost all inside immediately. A projected 420 people were in the mine, although that number may be higher as it was not uncommon for workers to bring their children to work or relatives to help out. The ventilation systems were destroyed, so miners who survived the explosion were trapped in the mines with no oxygen whatsoever and instead were breathing in harmful gases; blackdamp, a mixture of carbon dioxide and nitrogen that contains no oxygen, and whitedamp, which is carbon monoxide.

Due to the lack of breathing apparatuses at the time, rescuers could only enter the mine for 15 minutes at a time saving a single Polish immigrant worker. An official cause for the explosion was never determined, but investigators theorized an electrical spark or the flame from a miner’s lamp ignited coal dust or methane.

As a result of this disaster and others, the public demanded for more preventative measures to be put in place for mines. In 1910 Congress created the United States Bureau of Mines with the goal to investigate and inspect mines to reduce the possibility of disaster and to reduce human waste of natural resources.

This disaster is a black mark on the history of West Virginia’s coal mining, but being the catalyst to creating the United State Bureau of Mines is a reason to honor those lives lost, as no one knows how many lives they saved in turn.

Thank a coal miner on National Miners Day as we remember those lost in West Virginia’s Monongah mining disaster.