CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The National Park Conservation Association (NPCA) is releasing a series of music videos filmed in national parks to highlight the connection between nature and music across the country.

The first of the series was released last week and features Morgantown, West Virginia native Charles Wesley Godwin in the New River Gorge National Park & Preserve. The series aims to share the music of county and folk musicians while also promoting protecting national parks.

For Godwin, protecting the outdoors and his home state to pass on to his children and grandchildren is a large part of his musical inspiration.

“The outdoors has always been a huge part of my life. Forest covers more than 75% of West Virginia—our natural beauty and wilderness define our state,” Godwin said in an NPCA interview. “Protecting the parks is a cause that’s near and dear to me, not only because I love the outdoors, but because of my family. I grew up hunting, fishing, and being out in nature. Those are experiences I want to pass on to my children and grandchildren.”

In the video, Godwin sings his song “Headwaters,” which reflects on the role the Cheat River had on his upbringing and life now as a father. His recently released album “Family Ties” is full of “tuneful tales of the native West Virginian’s friends, family and foundation,” according to Godwin’s website. And with a song about his miner grandfather and a cover of “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” Godwin definitely links West Virginia’s land with his music.

“Our national parks and music have so much in common,” said President and CEO for NPCA Theresa Pierno. “Both inspire, provide emotional healing and have the ability to bring people together from all backgrounds.”

You can watch Godwin’s interview about New River Gorge National Park and watch the debut “Park Session” here. All three of Godwin’s albums are available on Spotify.