BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — From household cleaners to batteries, common household items can pose a danger to you and your children. Community Outreach Coordinator for West Virginia Poison Control, Carissa McBurney, said the biggest danger is the unsuspecting nature of these items.

“A lot of poisons may look like a food or a drink item to young children, or if you do not have your glasses on or the lights are not turned on, or to senior citizens,” McBurney said. “A lot of these items look like something they could eat or drink.”

This year’s National Poison Prevention Week theme is a “Did you know?” campaign focused on educating families about poisonous things they may not suspect and what to do if you believe you have been poisoned. McBurney said they have multiple videos available about toxic animals, plants and cleaners that parents can be aware of and education materials for kids.

She said one of the biggest dangers to children are small batteries made in most toys.

“A person swallowing one or two button batteries can actually cause them to die,” McBurney said. “So, button batteries are things that you want to make sure are up and away from children that are not where they are able to get to them and if a child is playing with something that has button batteries in it, it is in a screwed in compartment where the child can not get into them.”

Some tell-tale signs of poisoning include weakness, fever-like symptoms and burning. McBurney said it may seem unlikely, but poisonings can happen to anyone.

“Poisonings can happen at anytime, to anyone at any age, and they can happen anywhere so it is great to always be realizing what could be a potential poison within your home or within your surroundings,” McBurney said.

McBurney said if you or your child are experiencing symptoms of poisoning, you should call the poison control center and speak with a medical professional.