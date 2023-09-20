CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — National Recovery Month is being celebrated for the month of September, as it is every year. This month is to focus on those who are still in recovery and to give hope to those still in active addiction and who are trying to stay clean and sober.

West Virginia has the highest rate for overdoses. The National Recovery Survey shows, which was conducted in 2017 that nearly 1 in 10 Americans say they have gotten past the hump of being in recovery. This includes people who have received treatment, got help from self help groups, and those who have not received treatment at all.

“National Recovery month is something that we celebrate every September for a couple different reasons; one is to tell people who are still struggling with addiction that there is hope, that they can get into recovery, and two, to really celebrate people who are in long term recovery. You know, it used to be something kind of secretive. People be in church basements whispering and not let anybody know about it, and I think that now that you’re much more of a concept of living recovery out loud,” said Sheila Moran, Director of Marketing and Communications for First Choice Services.

In West Virginia, those seeking addiction treatment usually start by calling HELP4WV, the state’s addiction and mental health helpline, at 1-844-435-7498. This is a special addiction hotline where people in active addiction can get advice from people who have been in that situation and are able to suit their needs.

“So the HELP4WV Hotline was created to help people with access and navigation, even though we have a lot more treatment than we used to here in West Virginia, it can be hard for the average person to sort of figure out how to get into treatment, and so our helpline specialists, many of whom are in recovery their selves are experts at that,” added Moran.

One of those helpline specialists is Myste Wentz. Wentz is a recovering addict who was in active addiction for 15 years and has been clean and sober for seven years and half years. She has spent time in prison in which she joined the RDAP program, a 9-10 month program, in which she chose to stay 18 months, in which she moved back to help other younger peers in their battle with recovery. Her focus was to help people fight the demons that she had to fight. She has also reconnected with her family and is progressing and succeeding continuously.

With her recovery, Wentz shared some advice on how to stay clean and sober and where to start the first steps of recovery.

“Stay connected, stay connected, that is about the, I mean, that’s probably the best information you can give anyone in recovery. Isolation. A wise man once told me that isolation is addiction and recovery is connection and stay connected. I mean it helps in all ways. I mean it helps in all ways. I’m not saying dedicate your whole life to, we’re not here to every meeting there is, and we can’t save everyone, but we can help the ones who want to be saved. Help the next person give it away. We got to give it away to keep it,” said Myste Wentz, a helpline specialist for HELP4WV.

If you are suffering from active addiction and need help or would like more information, please visit help4wv.com where you find a wide array of helpful resources and can chat with someone who can help.