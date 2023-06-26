CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– United States Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced $2,799,172 in funding to strengthen healthcare services across West Virginia.

According to Manchin, the funding is provided by the US Department of Health and Human Services. It’s designed to support three separate programs in areas like program growth, training, and research advancement.

Individual awards:

“I’m pleased HHS is investing nearly $2.8 million to strengthen healthcare services across our state… The funding announced today will support training physicians and dentists at Community Health Systems in Beckley, as well as bolstering Shepherd University’s nursing education workforce program and advancing vital research into cancer detection and diagnosis through West Virginia University. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of these investments and, as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to ensure every West Virginian across the Mountain State has the quality, affordable health services they need.”

Joe Manchin, West Virginia Senator (D)