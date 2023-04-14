CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– The West Virginia Department of Education will be hosting over 470 students at the Charleston Coliseum for the State Social Studies Fair.

According to the WVDE, the event will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, April 14. The opening ceremony will have a backdrop of more than 300 group and individual projects. This event is one of the first and longest-running state social studies fairs.

Students in grades 3 through 12, across 37 different counties entered projects ranging in anthropology, economics, geography, political science, psychology, sociology, state and local studies, U.S. history, and world history. The projects will be judged on oral presentation, theme, research, display, and abstract.

The event is designed to recognize and reward student achievements in social studies to encourage them to better their research, communication skills, critical thinking, problem solving abilities, and interpersonal and self-directional development.

It is rewarding to see the response to this year’s Social Studies Fair with more than 300 entries and 470 students… This level of participation represents the enthusiasm and value students, teachers and families find in the Fair. This is an example of experiential learning that students will remember for the rest of their lives. David L. Roach, State Superintendent of Schools

For more information, visit West Virginia State Social Studies Fair | Welcome to the official website of the West Virginia State Social Studies Fair! (wvssfair.com)