New alcohol laws go into effect around West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Businesses across West Virginia are paying attention to new laws going into effect today.

The West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration (WVBCA) is reminding WV residents of some changes being made, now that House Bill 2025 is in play. The changes are aimed at providing greater flexibility and promoting economic development across the Mountain State.

WVABCA Commissioner Fred Wooton said, “The WVABCA has been very busy working to educate licensees and the public regarding HB 2025. I would like to encourage businesses and licensees to visit our website to learn more about the news laws and remind everyone to please drink responsibly.”

Below is a breakdown of changes taking effect today, Monday, May 10, 2021:

Class A On-premises and Class B Off-premises licenses may sell beer and wine from 6:00 am to 2:00 am every day of the week.

Retail Liquor Outlets may sell from 8:00 am to 12:00 am from Monday thru Saturday, and 1:00 pm to 12: 00 am on Sunday.

Private clubs may open an hour earlier. The new hours are 6:00 am to 3:00 am every day of the week.

Residents can find more information on HB 2025 and the changes being made on the WVABCA website.