New Business Court Division chairman named in West Virginia

West Virginia Chief Justice Beth Walker has named a new chairman of the Business Court Division, which handles complex commercial litigation between businesses.

The Supreme Court said in a news release Thursday that Walker signed an order naming 23rd Judicial Circuit Judge Michael D. Lorensen chairman of the division, effective Friday.

Lorensen was already a member of the Business Court Division and replaces Judge Christopher C. Wilkes as chairman. Wilkes is also from the 23rd Circuit, which includes Berkeley, Jefferson and Morgan counties.

The Business Court Division was founded in 2012. There are five other members. The judges receive no additional pay for their work on the division and continue to keep their own general circuit court dockets.