CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Legendary West Virginian, Brig. Gen. Chuck Yeager, was honored with a new exhibit unveiled today, October 24, 2022.

The new exhibit, located at West Virginia International Yeager Airport, was dedicated to the 75th anniversary of Yeager’s becoming the first person to fly faster than the speed of sound on October 14, 1947. The exhibit includes artifacts that were donated to Marshall University by Yeager in December of 1986.

Among the donated materials include a framed copy of “Bell XS-1 Makes Supersonic Flight,” from Aviation Week, December 22, 1947; a plaque presented for years of dedicated service from the U.S. Air Force; a sculpture on a wooden base commemorating the 50th anniversary of breaking the sound barrier in 1997; and a plaque presented by the Charleston Gazette-Mail for “West Virginian of the Year.”

“We are thrilled to showcase the historical achievements of Gen. Chuck Yeager at West Virginia International Yeager Airport for all those passing through the airport to see. Gen. Yeager’s influence on our airport and on the aviation community at large is undeniable.” Airport Director and CEO Dominique Ranieri.

The long-term goal is to have a rotation of shows about Yeager that draw from the university’s archives. These shows will be curated by a Marshall student studying history under the supervision of Thompson and other members of the faculty.