CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Jessica Hudson has been announced as the new Chief Operating Officer of DHHR. This appointment is effective January 9, 2023 and is part of the DHHR’s restructuring effort.

As the Chief Operating Officer (COO), Hudson will oversee the offices of Administration, Finance, Human Resources, and Management Information Services. The COO will be responsible for ensuring DHHR’s internal operations support programs and services throughout the Department. Hudson worked at Stonerise Healthcare, LLC since its beginnings in 2007. She served as the Chief Financial Officer and Director of Mergers and Acquisition, a position she held since 2013. She previously was Vice President of Revenue and Operations from 2007-2013.

Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), made the announcement, saying:

“I am confident in Jessica’s vast experience as a health care leader. By creating this new position, we will be establishing a direct line of oversight and communication with our administrative support offices to ensure successful and cross-functional outcomes. We will continue to eliminate some of the silos that have developed over the years by placing the right people in leadership positions.” Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources

Hudson holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from West Virginia State University. She is a board member of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the West Virginia Health Care Association.

“I look forward to using my knowledge and experience from the private health care sector as the Chief Financial Officer leading more than 3,000 team members in enterprise operations, human resources and financial affairs in my new position at DHHR. I am very excited to join Team DHHR as a public servant and appreciate Secretary Crouch’s confidence in me.” Jessica Hudson

Hudson is the third official appointed following the organizational study of DHHR by the McChrystal Group, at the direction of Gov. Jim Justice.