PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – A new family court judge is sworn in for Mercer and McDowell counties. Judge Angela Alexander Walters took the oath in the Mercer County courthouse.

Governor Jim Justice appointed Walters to the bench to fill the vacancy. Walters worked as an assistant attorney general since 2002. She adds she worked hard to make this dream come true.

“You have to chase after that dream, you have to work for it you have to chase it. And you have to keep chasing it. Even thought my dreams have came true I will continue to work on it get better every day,” said Walters.

Walters is an accomplished attorney as well. She has worked in the field for more than 30 years.