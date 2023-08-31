GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice announced the appointment of a new Inspector General of the Department of Homeland Security.

On Wednesday, August 30, 2023, Gov. Jim Justice appointed WV native Mike Honaker as the new Inspector General of the Department of Homeland Security. Following the passing of House Bill 3360, the office of the Inspector General in the Department of Homeland Security was created to conduct and supervise existing and current investigations within the department.

“Delegate Honaker has dedicated his life to public service, and I am thrilled to announce he will be West Virginia’s new Inspector General. With his extensive law enforcement background and passion for public safety, I am confident he will continue to serve our great state with honor and integrity.” Gov. Jim Justice

Before his appointment, Honaker served in the United State Marine Corps followed by a 28 year career as a Virginia State Trooper. Following his retirement from the Virginia State Police, Honaker returned to West Virginia and was appointed to serve as the Greenbrier County Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and Director of the Greenbrier County 911 Center.